Softball: Joel Barlow 1, Windsor 0

Advancing in the state Class L tournament, the 10th-seeded Joel Barlow High softball team upset seventh-seeded host Windsor 1-0 on Wednesday, May 31. The win advances Barlow to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Barlow’s Caitlin Colangelo and Windsor’s Haley Nolan were locked in a pitchers’ dual for six innings until the visitors scored the lone run courtesy of Sabrina Lalor, who also had one hit, as did Briana Marcelino. Kristen Acocella had two hits for Barlow.

Colangelo pitched a complete game, allowing no runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

