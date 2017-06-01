Barlow Head of School earns Doctorate

Whenever Joel Barlow High School Head of School Gina Pin’s name appears in the Redding Pilot from now on, it will include a special salutation — Dr. Gina Pin.

The high school’s top administrator was recently awarded her doctorate in education from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY, where she completed three years of education and a piece of thesis research titled ‘Job Satisfaction Among Resilient and Mindful Teachers and Administrators.’

Her interest in resiliency and mindfulness can be traced back to her own experience as a young child, Pin said during an interview two weeks ago, when she had an undiagnosed, significant hearing loss.

“I had lost 80% of my hearing [by sixth grade] and I didn’t know I was compensating for it,” she remembered. “I was used to always doing things a step behind everyone else, and I didn’t realize I wasn’t hearing things as I should. If you grow up with that, you get used to mother yelling your name.”

Such an experience was a quick lesson in what she now calls her “toolbox” of resiliency — problem solving, optimism and the ability to actively alter one’s mindset.

“My favorite word was: ‘What?’ My parents were always telling me to ‘stop saying what!’

“But, that experience left me with an ability to read body language more. I could be in the room and know the person across the room needs a tissue.”

As a student at Manhattanville, and through experiences teaching in Maine, Ridgefield and Redding, Pin learned organically that resilient and mindful teachers were often excellent models for student achievement and behavior — also known as good teachers.

Accepting a theory that a positive school climate is most strongly supported by teachers invested in their roles, she wondered if the pairing of mindfulness and resilience also affected a teacher or administrator’s job satisfaction, creating an uplifting schoolwide climate affected by positive role models.

With her thesis research at Manhattanville, she wanted to quantify that effect — whether the pairing of mindfulness and resilience had a improving effect on job satisfaction among school teachers and administrators, and therefore happier students.

Her research was quantitative, unusual for a study on sociological aspects of education, and showed that as much as 21% of a teacher’s job satisfaction was due to their ability to be both resilient and mindful.

She called this effect “Invicti Anima,” Latin for the unconquerable soul, which she described as “one’s ability to persevere through challenges while remaining centered, resulting in one changing the work environment rather than being changed by external, work-related stress.”

Pin uses a food metaphor to describe the difference between resiliency and mindfulness on their own, and their use as a combined tool.

As a symbol for the stress of life, she uses a pot of boiling water.

When placed in a pot of boiling water, an egg successfully keeps its outward shape but is affected internally — a resilient item.

On the other hand, when a carrot is placed in the same pot, it softens and bends, adapting to its environment — a mindful item.

Alternatively, the pairing of resilience and mindfulness, her research showed, is like a coffee bean. It transforms the pot of boiling water into something else, rather than being defined by its circumstances.

“Anything you cannot control is stress,” Pin said. “I had a great biology teacher who once told me, ‘The absence of stress is death.’ It is a part of life, you have to have some stress in your life — it becomes a matter of framing it.

“Is this [stressful situation] really the worst thing that could happen? Or was it just a bad day.”

The question Pin explored in her research is, how can teachers navigate an increasingly stressful job and a personal life while successfully encouraging students.

“There is a growing burnout rate among educators,” Pin said. Noting the internet has inspired feelings that teachers can be connected to work, students and parents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Technology is 24/7,” she said. “Everything is immediate — responses to email, updating web pages, answering voicemail, doing paper work. There are more demands on a teacher’s day then when I started in 1986.”

Pin says her research has shown that having a working toolbox of resilient and mindful practices make a teacher better able to handle this challenge, and that the modeling of these traits leads to a better school climate over all.

In short, students see teachers conquering challenges, and learn models for their own future behavior.

“What do you do in those stressful situations. How do you navigate them?” she said.

Often, an educator or parent’s first instinct is to smooth the road for students, and make things easier. But, Pin says her research shows that may not be the best idea.

“When they’re stuck, how do we teach them to not give up, to not lie and to not make excuses? How do they know to problem solve? Sometimes, we want to make the path smooth and take away the obstacles, but that is not reality. There are things in the world that happen beyond our control, beyond our skill set.”

Pairing mindfulness and resilience, she says, is a much better model to teach.

Using her own reaction to a stressful situation outside of her wheelhouse, she says, “First, I breathe, and slow down the situation in my own mind to get the right information into the right place” so that she can clear her mind to the single task of solving a problem for which “there is no rule book.”

Pin says this idea is exemplified in the climate at Joel Barlow High School, where both emotional intelligence and academic intelligence are stressed.

“It has been proven at Barlow that we can teach geometry and also model emotional intelligence. We just have to ask, ‘Does it take that much more time to tell the kids to put their feet on the floor, clear their minds, and make sure they’re only thinking about math, before their math test?’”