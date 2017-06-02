Both GOP and Dems endorse town treasurer candidate

Both the Republican and the Democratic Town Committees have endorsed Wes Higgins as candidate for the position of town treasurer for the upcoming November municipal elections.

The endorsements were made at the RTC’s monthly meeting on April 27 and the DTC’s monthly meeting on May 18. Higgins, who is currently deputy town treasurer and has been the acting town treasurer since last November, will be voted on in the party caucuses this summer.

Pending the caucus results, he would go on the ballot for this November’s town election.

RTC Chair Michael Thompson and DTC Chair Mark Lewis stated together that they “are delighted to jointly endorse Wes Higgins as our candidate for town treasurer. Since taking over as acting treasurer last November, Wes has done an outstanding job in managing the town’s financial assets, and we are fortunate to have someone with his extraordinary credentials in financial and investment management in this position.”

Wes and his wife Betsy have lived in Redding since 2001. They have two children, Tessa and Zach, who are both students at John Read Middle School. He also has two children from a previous marriage, Colin, 28, who lives in Stamford, and Matt, 24, who lives in San Francisco.

Wes is currently vice chair of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Food Bank.

In his business career, Mr. Higgins was most recently Chief Operating Officer for Global IRRC-Morgan Stanley in New York from 2009-2011 and Chief Operating Officer of Dimaio Ahmad Capital (a spinoff of Credit Suisse) from 2004-2009. He holds a BA in Economics and Government from Wesleyan University.