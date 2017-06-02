It missed out on the South-West Conference playoffs but the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team showed it deserved to be at the individual tournament last week.

The Falcons were represented in five of the seven brackets on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25-26. It reached the finals in three, more than any other team except Weston.

Having won its seventh straight SWC team championship a week earlier, Weston made the finals in every contest. It won six.

The Falcons qualified two singles players. In the No. 3 spot, Barlow had Jesse Hubicki, who lost an eight-game pro-set 6-8 to Pomperaug’s Joe Sullivan in the play-ins.

Eren Snover had the same scores in a loss to Brookfield’s Chris Wutzel in the fourth singles play-ins.

The doubles competition featured Adam Ortiz and Matt Lucido in the No. 1 spot, starting with an 8-0 sweep of Bethel’s Nick Bivona and Matt Reeves. They gave up just two games in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Brookfield’s Joe Abraham and Jarrett Sutula in the semifinals.

Despite taking Weston’s Reid Brostoff and Jesse Kallins to three sets, Ortiz and Lucido lost 2-6, 6-4, 0-6 in the finals.

Starting with the semifinals, Barlow’s James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink won a three-setter from Brookfield’s Will Lonergan and Brit Wallman at second doubles. They fell 2-6, 4-6 to Weston’s Cameron Edgar and James Hastings in the finals.

James Bebon and Trevor Feltman were at third doubles for the Falcons and were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Brookfield’s Fazil Quasar and Ian Gracia in the semifinals. Meeting Weston’s Drew Berkin and Grady Tarzian in the finals, they lost 6-6. 3-6.