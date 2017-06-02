The Barlow Boys Track Team placed 7th out of 14 teams competing in the SWC Conference Meet held at New Milford High School on Tuesday, May 23. It was an exciting meet as the outcome was not decided until the final event. Host New Milford won the meet with 109 points, narrowly defeating Masuk High School by 2 points. Newton (102 points) and Weston (99.5 points) were close behind. Barlow accumulated 32 points.

The most exciting event was the 1,600 meters. The event included five Division I-caliber college milers and would prove to be one of the fastest and closest races in Connecticut this year. Both Ben Ruffing and Mike Bortolot competed for Barlow. Runners from Masuk and Weston took the lead through the first three laps of the four-lap race.

The last lap was an all-out sprint with Ruffing battling Weston’s Stephen Tyler Weston for the lead in the final 50 meters. Both runners crossed the finish at the same time and confusion reigned for several minutes while the electronic timers tried to sort out who had won. Tyler was declared with winner by 0.04 second. His time of four minutes, 18.36 seconds is the fastest time in Connecticut this season, and Ruffing’s 4:18.40 seconds is a close second. Right in the mix, Bortolot captured fourth in 4:19.53.

Barlow had only two other individual scorers. Ruffing would come back about 40 minutes later and capture second in the 800 in 1:57.89. Dan Brey placed fourth in the javelin with a toss of 153’ 5”.

Rounding out the scoring for Barlow were the three relay teams. The 4×800 unit of Scott Candee, Jeremy Saluzzi, Dan Molinaro and Max Triano was sixth in an 8:26.16 effort.

In the the 4×400 Saluzzi, Bortolot, Molinaro, and Ruffing were seventh in 3:35.36. Earlier in the meet, Luca Corbin, Jake Cavanaugh, Keegan Kolf, and Tom Hermantin took eighth in the 4×100 in 47:03.

Unfortunately, senior Milan Spisek, Barlow’s record holder and the heavy favorite in the pole vault, was ill and could not compete.