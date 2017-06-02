Shooting a round of 401 for 18 holes, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team won the South-West Conference championship by a margin of one stroke on Tuesday, May 30, at Brownson Country Club in Shelton. It is Barlow’s second league title, having last won in 2014.

“It was a great surprise to finish on top by one,” said Barlow coach Rodney Loesch. “As I have told the girls, one shot makes a difference and this time we were on the right side.”

Two-time defending champ Newtown was a close runner-up with 402 and had the medalist, with Sara Houle shooting a 79. Brookfield was third with 412.

Molly Healey led Barlow with an 87 and was second only to Houle. Madison Amente was next for the Falcons and was fifth with a 98.

“Molly was very steady all year,” said Loesch. “She was not playing as well as she did last year but was more consistent this year. The surprise for me was Madison. I believe that was the best I score she has had while playing at Barlow.”

Jessica Huminski finished with a 107 and Elena Bosak was two strokes later. Also playing in the match, Shannon Gilbert shot a 114.

“Jess and Elena held their own and Shannon had a bad back nine or they all would have been close to their normal scores,” said Loesch.

Ending the regular season on a good note, the Falcons won their last two matches. With seven Avenging a loss to the same opponent from a week earlier, the Falcons defeated Masuk 205-226 on Wednesday, May 24, at Redding Country Club.

Barlow also had co-medalists for the match. Healey and Shannon Gilbert led all scorers with rounds of 46, the latter also shooting her best score of the season.

Amente was next with a 53. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Bosak had a 60.

Also playing in the match, Huminski shot a 67.

Barlow was back on the course next day for the regular-season finale under rainy skies. Despite the wet conditions it earned a 225-246 win over Weston at Redding Country Club.

Healey remained steady, shooting a 47 for nine holes to be named the medalist for the match. She was also the only golfer to break 50.

Huminski rebounded from a difficult round in the previous match a day earlier and shot a 52. Bosak was next with a 62.

Amente finished with a 64 to complete the scoring for Barlow. Also playing in the match, Adele Hancock shot a 79.