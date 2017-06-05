Obituary: Rand Roger Guffey, former BOF member in Redding

Rand Roger Guffey, formerly of Redding, CT, died peacefully at his home in Alexandria, Virginia on May 22, 2017.

Rand was a resident of Redding from 2004 – 2014, served as a member of the Redding Board of Finance from 2009-2014 and was active in the Republican Town Committee and the Redding Men’s Club.

The son of Channing and Hope Guffey, he was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from Harvard College and the University of Texas law school, he served as assistant district attorney in Dallas, Texas, then moved to the Washington area to serve on the staff of Dept. of Energy Secretary James Schlesinger in the late 1970s.

From 1983 to 1991, he worked on Wall Street for Thomson McKinnon Securities, developing oil and gas limited partnerships and serving as Assistant General Counsel. He became a financial advisor in 1991, working with Allmerica Financial in New York before establishing his own investment management firm, Topstone Advisers, in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Mayer Guffey, and children, John Guffey of Danbury, Connecticut, and Kyle Anne Guffey of Alexandria, and sisters Annis Guffey Kernan and Kim Guffey of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A celebration of his life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 184 Cross Highway, Redding Ridge, CT at 3 pm on Saturday, June 10, followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to WPKN and the Alzheimer’s Assn CT chapter.

— by the family