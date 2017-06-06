The Redding Pilot

Georgetown Day is this weekend!

By Redding Pilot on June 6, 2017

Sophia Ciliberto is held up by her mom, Deborah, at the 2015 Georgetown Day.

The 15th-annual Georgetown Day celebration will be held on Sunday, June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Georgetown.

The event is coordinated and hosted by Georgetown Village Restoration, Inc., Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, the Georgetown Lions Club and the Georgetown Community Association.

Local and regional vendors, food and beer areas, games, interactive entertainment areas, and live music are highlights of the festival.

“First of all, the beer tent will be provided by the Georgetown Lions Club and in its usual spot, so don’t worry about that,” a press release from the Georgetown Day Committee says.

The Lions Club also hosts an annual chili cook-off at the event. For instructions on entering, call 203-544-1082.

There will be live entertainment in two locations, on Main Street, and on Old Mill Road.

