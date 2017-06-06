State: Attorney’s death from gunshot in Redding not a homicide

State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Danbury, Stephen J. Sedensky III, closed the criminal investigation into the death Gugsa ‘Abe’ Dabela today. He said the death of Dabela in Redding in 2014 was not a homicide.

“… the evidence does not support a conclusion that … Dabela’s death was a homicide. Accordingly, the criminal investigation into this matter is closed,” Sedensky wrote in a public statement.

The family of Dabela, a Reddingite and attorney found dead of a gunshot wound after an auto accident in 2014 in Redding, had filed a civil lawsuit against the Town of Redding, Police Chief Douglas Fuchs, seven Redding police officers, and ‘Killer, John Doe’ in 2016, claiming Redding Police conducted a improper investigation of the accident.

The state’s attorney’s findings do not support this accusation.

Police Chief Fuchs has long supported the investigation undertaken by his officers.

In a 2015 written release, Fuchs said “this investigation was reviewed by a great many entities to include: The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit, The State Forensics Lab, a Forensic Specialist hired by the family, a Traffic Crash Reconstruction expert hired by the family and other municipal police department’s traffic crash units. No [other] entity has yet to refute the efforts of the Redding Police Department investigators who spent hundreds of man hours investigating this incident.”

More than a year ago, after the Dabela’s filed a lawsuit against the town of Redding and its police forces, the state’s attorney made a statement that his office’s investigation had “revealed no evidence of any conspiracy on the part of the Redding Police Department.”

Background

According to police reports, Dabela died of a gunshot wound after being involved in a one-car accident on Umpawaug Road in the early morning hours of April 5, 2014.

The first responders to the scene found Dabela dead with a single bullet hole in his head. There was a .40 caliber pistol in the car.

The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.