Route 7 will be closed this weekend

Route 7 will be completely closed this weekend from Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. to Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. near the Little Pub in Ridgefield.

As such, an extra 17,000 cars and trucks a day will be driving on roads parallel to Route 7 this weekend. Traffic will be officially be detoured through downtown Ridgefield on Routes 35 and 102.

Although locals will doubtless have their short-cuts and long-cuts around what seems an inevitable traffic snarl, Capt. Jeff Kreitz of the Ridgefield Police said his department will be trying to keep cars off smaller local roads.

“Any of that through traffic, we do not want to inundate those roads at all,” he said.

“Is it going to be busier? Absolutely,” Kreitz said. “That’s just common sense.”

The closure of Route 7 will be a little north of its intersection with Route 102 in Branchville, and the detour will be via Routes 102 and Route 35. The highway closure and detour will last for 56 hours straight, starting Friday night at 8 p.m. and lasting until Monday morning, June 12, at 6 a.m.

This weekend’s highway closure is part of a $3.5-million bridge replacement job that is expected to create four additional weekend-long highway closures, with detours through Ridgefield and other towns, between now and fall — probably two weekends in July, one in August, another in September.

The job will replace an unobtrusive bridge where The Norwalk River crosses under Route 7, shortly north of the train station — just a stone’s throw from The Little Pub.

While Route 7 will actually be closed in Branchville at the southern end of the detour route where bridge work is being done, at the northern end of the detour — at the intersection of Route 7 and Route 35 — the situation will be managed by Ridgefield Police.

That will allow local traffic to reach destinations along the more two miles of Route 7 between the Route 35 intersection and the Route 102 intersection in Branchville. But those two miles will be closed to through traffic.

‘Functionally obsolete’

The bridge being replaced dates to 1928 according to John Dunham, district engineer for the state Department of Transportation. The decision to replace it was based on inspections which the state does every two years or so.

“The overall superstructure was rated as poor based upon field inspection,” Dunham said. “As a result of field inspection and engineering analysis the structure was determined to be functionally obsolete and hydraulically inadequate meaning it could not pass the 100 year flood storm event.”

The state’s estimates of the amount of traffic that’ll be detoured through Ridgefield and other towns is based on traffic counts on Route 7 on a weekend in March 2014, which found 17,223 vehicles using the highway on Saturday, and 13,088 on Sunday.

At the time, the state also counted cars on Main Street, at the intersection of Routes 35/33 and 102, near Jesse Lee Church.

The totals were 12,432 on the Saturday, and 10,281 on Main Street near Route 102.

Based on those numbers, the detour from the Route 7 can be expected to more than double the usual Main Street traffic both Saturday and Sunday.