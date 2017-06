Molly Healey represented the Joel Barlow High girls golf team at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference state championship on Tuesday, June 6, at Tashua Knolls Country Club in Trumbull. Shooting an 83 for 18 holes, Healey was tied with Ridgefield’s Alyssa Maiolo for ninth overall in a field of more than 100 golfers. Also pictured is Barlow coach Rodney Loesch.