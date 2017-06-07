Watch: Social hosting law, dangers of underage drinking

On Wednesday, June 7, with graduation season underway, CT Pulse is talking Connecticut’s social hosting law. Melissa McGarry of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drugs (TPAUD) joins us to discuss what parents and teens need to know.

Watch the interview below:

Recently, a Trumbull Police Commission member was cited for violating the state’s social hosting law.

We also discuss health and safety. In a recent case in New Canaan, a father allegedly told others not call 911 after a teen was injured at a party.

Later in the show we discuss Fairfield’s special election results, casino in East Windsor and more.

Finally, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on news and politics around the state.