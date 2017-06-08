As far as scores were concerned, the Joel Barlow high boys golf team saw improvement at the state Division II tournament.

The Falcons shaved 16 strokes off their score from the South-West Conference tournament. This time they faced a tougher field.

Shooting a 323 for 18 holes, they placed seventh out of 20 teams at Tallwood Country Club in Hebron on Monday, June 5.

Avon was the winner with a 299, an average of less than 75 strokes per scorer. New Canaan was runner-up with 302 and Wethersfield took third with 306.

Mike Brown had Barlow’s best round with a five-over-par 77, tying him for 10th with Avon’s Jake Avery. Parring 13 holes, he was one over on the front nine, which included a birdie on the third.

Parring the front nine with a 35, Grant Worthington had birdies on the fourth and eighth holes. He was one of six golfers to shoot an 81.

One stroke behind him was teammate Jimmy Stablein with an 82, parring 10 holes. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Pierce Beach followed by one stroke with an 83. Also playing in the match, James Menapace with an 87, parring 10 holes.