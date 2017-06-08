Joel Barlow High seniors Milan Spisek and Ben Ruffing claimed gold medals in their respective events at the Class MM boys track and field state championships on Wednesday, May 31, at the Irv Black Track and Field Complex at New Britain High School. This marks the first time that Barlow has produced two outdoor champions in the same year.

As a team Barlow finished 10th out of 41 schools with a total of 31 points. South-West Conference teams flexed their muscle with Masuk winning the state team title with 64 points and Weston coming in third with 61. In addition, SWC athletes won nine out of the 16 events.

Spisek won the pole vault with a height of 14 feet, beating his competition by six inches.

Ruffing outdueled Marzio Mastroianni of Branford High and won the 800-meter race with a time 1:56.62.

Mike Bortolot finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.67.

Bortolot charged hard the last 50 meters, but could not overtake Weston’s Stephen Tyler and Masuk’s Mo Shilleh. Dan

Brey came in sixth in the javelin with a throw of 161 feet, 9 inches.

Tom Hermantin qualified to compete in the Class MM meet and placed 14th in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 11 inches.

Barlow also qualified two relays to compete in Class MM. The 4x 800 unit of Scott Candee, Max Triano, Jeremy Saluzzi, and Dan Molinaro finished 16th in 8:48.13. The last event of the day was the 4 x 400 meter relay. Molinaro, Bortolot, Saluzzi, and anchor leg Ruffing ran a 3:33.013, finishing seventh.

The meet marked the completion of senior Triano’s running career at Barlow. Competing in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track, Triano earned 12 varsity letters. During his sophomore year, Triano was a member of the 2015 All-SWC second team 4×800 relay and was a member of the 2016 state Class MM boys cross country championship team his senior year. Triano plans to study computer science at the University of Michigan this coming fall.

Spisek, Ruffing, Bortolot, and Brey all moved on to the State Open on Monday in New Britain. They accounted for 19 points, which put Barlow in a three-way tie for 11th with Fairfield Warde and Norwich Free Academy in a field of 70 teams.

Spisek won second gold medal in the pole vault in less than a week, Improving on his height from the Class MM meet by clearing 15 feet, 6 inches, edging Westhill’s Marc DeLuca, who cleared the same height but took the silver medal based on number of attempts.

Ruffing improved on his time from Class MM and ran a 1:54.65 in the 800, taking fifth.

Bortolot also improved in the 1,600 with a 4:20.26. Although he did not score,

Brey threw the javelin 144 feet, 3 inches, finishing 21st.