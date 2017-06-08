Energy company warns customers about sharing personal information

AVANGRID, Inc. and its companies, including United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, urge customers to think twice before sharing personal or financial information.

AVANGRID and its companies have received reports of people going door-to-door, claiming to represent energy companies and asking to see customers’ bills. In some cases, they have reportedly claimed they need to “verify” the address and other information.

If a visitor or caller claims to represent UI, SCG or CNG, customers can confirm by calling the phone number listed on their monthly bill or the company website. UI, SCG and CNG do not engage in door-to-door sales, and rarely make unexpected visits outside of emergencies. Their employees always carry ID.

Customers also should be alert to scams where people claiming to represent trusted utilities threaten to disconnect service unless the customer makes an immediate payment. The scammers often demand payment via nonstandard methods such as wire transfer or difficult-to-trace prepaid credit cards — a sure sign something’s amiss.

UI, SCG and CNG notify customers well in advance if there is a possibility of loss of service for non-payment, and they provide a specific shut-off date. They offer a variety of plans and options to help customers get caught up, and they accept multiple forms of payment.

AVANGRID offered the following tips: