Jane and Jere Ross, leaders of the conservation movement in Redding beginning in the 1960s, had a trail at the Redding Land Trust’s Brinkerhoff Preserve named in their honor last weekend. The new trail, named the “Ross Ramble,” was dedicated to the pair in recognition of their many years of service to the Redding Trail Tenders, Redding Land Trust, and Redding Conservation Commission. Jere died in 2015, but Jane attended the dedication ceremony.