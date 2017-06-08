Obituary: Geno R. Petrini, 98

Geno R. Petrini, 98, of Redding, passed away on June 3, 2017, after a brief illness at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT. He was born in Greenville, Mississippi, the son of Ernesto and Rosa Radicioni Petrini.

Geno moved with his family from Mississippi to Branchville, CT in 1927, and lived the rest of his life in the Georgetown, Redding area.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Gloria (Concordia) Petrini, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Arduino, Venico, Julio, and one sister Evelyn Waters.

During World War II he served in the Seabees as 1st Class Machinist Mate in the Pacific. After the war, he was employed as a machinist at the Gilbert & Bennett Wire Mill in Georgetown, CT, retiring in 1984.

He played baseball for several local teams, and also managed a team for Georgetown. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing golf for many years.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geno’s memory to Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church St., Georgetown, or to the Georgetown Fire Department located at 6 Portland Avenue, Georgetown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bouton Funeral Home 31 West Church Street Georgetown CT 06829.

