Mayce Smith, 37, of Redding, was arrested on a Danbury Superior Court warrant for sixth-degree larceny on Thursday, June 1, for an incident that occurred in December 2016 in Redding.

Redding police said an investigation found Smith had stolen less than $500 from a medical office in Redding last year.

She was released on $200 bond and is due in court on June 14.