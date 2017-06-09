Redding will pay rent for bus depot

The town of Easton and the Easton Board of Education are moving forward with a plan to build a school bus depot behind Samuel Staples Elementary School, on municipally owned land in Easton. This depot will be used by the Easton-Redding-Region 9 busses that carry students in both towns.

Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Parker presented the plan during a joint Easton-Redding Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 6. A new place to store school busses is necessary because the town of Bethel is kicking Easton-Redding-Region 9 busses off the land where they are currently stored in June of 2018.

Parker said at the meeting the cost of the bus depot is estimated at $397,000. He also said the Easton Board of Education is willing to pay for the entire construction cost of the bus depot, because the board will recoup its expenses in savings over the next three years.

“We’re going to put up the $397,000 knowing it’ll be paid off in three years,” he said.

The current cost to rent a bus depot in Bethel is $179,000 annually, while the cost to run an in-house depot will be about $43,000.

Once the bus depot is completed, Parker said the first selectmen of Redding and Easton will jointly agree on a rental fee to be paid from Redding to Easton for its usage share of the lot. Additionally, Region 9 would be required to pay rent to the Town of Easton.

Redding’s Planning Commission ordered a study of Redding-owned land that could possibly be used as a bus depot, and it came back with no good answers.

Redding’s land use consultant, John Hayes, said in 2016 he does not believe there exists a suitable area in Redding for the construction of a bus depot to hold and service busses used by any Region 9 schools.

“The P&Z in Easton [expressed] some negative feelings by one or two members in so far as: Why doesn’t Redding take the busses?” Hayes said.

“I do not see anywhere readily available that’s large enough to accommodate even only Redding’s busses. But, I’ve been requested to give the P&Z in Easton a report — an overview of the three available tracts of land that could be considered in Redding, including land at Joel Barlow High School, Redding Elementary School, John Reed Middle School.”

He said none of these sites contain the three-acres necessary to hold all of Region 9’s busses, and are neither well-positioned to hold Redding’s busses.

“The easy answer is it is very difficult to find a suitable site in Redding,” he said.