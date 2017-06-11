Ending its best season in history in fine fashion, the Joel Barlow High softball team won its first state Class L championship by defeating Torrington 4-2 in the finals on Saturday, June 10, at West Haven High.

The fourth-seeded Falcons took the lead with a run in the top of the first inning with one run and added two in the third for a 3-0 advantage. Second-seeded Torrington scored one in the fourth and threatened to tie it in the bottom of the sixth when Ali Dubois drilled a line drive to left center with Carissa Carbone on first base. Center fielder Kristen Acocella tracked the ball at the fence and threw a perfect strike to cutoff Briana Marcelino, who in turn relayed another perfect throw to the plate where, Caitlin Boudiette caught Carbone trying to score.

The Falcons scored one more run in the top of the seventh and kept Torrington in its last turn.

Acocella went two for four at the plate with a run in her final high school game. Boudiette had a double, an RBI and scored a run. Briana Marcelino also had a hit, an RBI and a run in her final high school game.

DuBois led Torrington with two hits, including a hone run, an RBI and two runs.

Claire McCann pitched four innings for Barlow, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks for the win. Caitlin Colangelo pitched three innings with one run on four hits, a strikeout and a walk for the save for Barlow, which finished the season at 20-7 overall.