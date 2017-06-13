Dabela family disagrees with state’s attorney

Lawyers representing the family of Gugsa ‘Abe’ Dabela, who police say committed suicide in Redding in 2014, say they are disappointed the criminal investigation into the case has been closed.

The attorneys, in a press release, say they disagree with a recent statement by state’s attorney Stephen J. Sedensky III, who closed the criminal investigation into the death last week.

Sedensky said last week “the evidence does not support a conclusion that Attorney Dabela’s death was a homicide.”

The family’s attorneys say they “look forward to questioning Sedensky under oath at his deposition in the civil case next month,” according to a press release.

“We are astonished that instead of limiting his statement to a conclusion that the evidence is insufficient for his office to establish that a homicide took place, Sedensky went beyond his role and stated that no homicide occurred,” said attorney Keith Altman, who is representing the family.

Information and means to communicate tips can be found at: http://www.justice4abe.com/reward.