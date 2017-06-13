Letter: 12 years later, do you know what a special taxing district is?

To the Editor:

At the May 15 G&B Public Information Town Meeting, First Selectman Julia Pemberton stated: “If you continue to have that taxing district, and the structure the way it is, the town could continue to be subordinated by additional new debt.”

Was the risk of “subordination” of our taxpayer dollars to Georgetown Special Taxing District debts ever disclosed to Redding taxpayers when the special district was set up in our town?

Another town, New Milford, was included in the original 2005 legislation that enabled the GSTD.

New Milford rejected the special taxing district as “too risky for New Milford taxpayers.” (Danbury News-Times, May 13, 2005).

How did they know?

Concerned New Milford residents commissioned an external expert to review the proposed legislation; this external expert exposed the financial threat and numerous other risks of the bill to New Milford residents and taxpayers. He also recommended residents seek a third opinion from New Milford bond counsel.

Redding had no external expert review.

Our town’s bond counsel was Pullman & Comley attorneys Marie V. Phelan and Michael Andreana.

Attorney Phelan also provided expert testimony support during the 2005 congressional deliberations to the New Milford developer seeking passage of the bill,

Attorney Phelan also co-wrote the bill,

Attorney Phelan was also bond counsel to the state.

Attorney Phelan’s counsel to Redding taxpayers, cited by First Selectman Natalie Ketcham:

“It is her legal opinion there is no risk to the town with the creation of a special tax district.” (Redding Pilot, April 21, 2005).

How do Attorney Phelan and our lineup of Pullman & Comley counsel define “risk”?

The U.S. Office of Accountability defines “fraud and deception” as taking advantage of parties’ “lack of financial sophistication.”

How many Redding taxpayers had even heard of a “special taxing district” before the GLDC?

Per an article titled “G&B Development: Board Seeks Answers on Financial Impact,” in the Redding Pilot in February, 2004:

“’What’s evident is that we don’t know what a tax district is,’ said Mr. [Chuck] Mullaney [Redding Board of Finance].

The first selectman suggested a meeting with Mr. Soler on the Special Tax District and offered to have the town’s bond counsel’s firm provide an attorney for the meeting.

She said the selectmen had already met with bond counsel about this type of tax district.”

How many of us fully understand it 12 years and tens of millions in lost public and private dollars later?

Jane Philbrick

Redding