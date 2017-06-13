Obituary: Carol V. Soderstrom Miller, 88

On Thursday June 8, 2017 Carol V. Soderstrom Miller passed away peacefully at Regional Hospice in Danbury at the age of 88. Carol and her husband Capt. Frederick “Moose” Miller Sr. of the Norwalk Police Department (Ret) are natives of Norwalk, Connecticut and began their story together there. The two graduated from Norwalk High School and later married on June 24 , 1950. Carol and Moose raised seven children and eventually moved to Redding in 1977 where they spent their golden years surrounded by family, friends and many animals.

Carol will be remembered as a compassionate, loving and endlessly kind person. She was a talented seamstress who spent her life caring for her family and others, which often included nieces, nephews, foster children, exchange students and neighborhood kids.

She is predeceased by her son Robert M. Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Moose, of Redding, CT, her daughter Elise and son-in-law Richard Mack of Fallbrook, CA, her son Frederick “Rick” Miller, Jr. and daughter-in-law Sharon of Redding, her daughters Sue-Ellen Miller, Sarah Mawson and Laura Lanehart also of Redding, her son Matthew Miller and daughter-in-law Melanie of Bethel, CT, and her niece Deborah-Lee Miller-Reilly of Bridgeport, CT. She is also survived by her much loved grandchildren and their spouses: Seana and Steve Bedard, Robert and Jennifer Miller, Sara and Steve Parenti, Eric Miller and Kirsten Comfort, Adam Lanehart and Megan Zabilansky, and Hannah Miller as well as eight adored great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours. A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, Connecticut 06810. You may visit www.boutonfh.com for further information.

— by the family