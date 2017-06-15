Kennedy wins Pegasus therapeutic riding award

Cheered on by staff, volunteers, family and friends, Isabel Kennedy of Redding earned her therapeutic riding class’s best half seat award at the 35th annual Pegasus Horse Show on May 20.

Kennedy’s award recognized her skill at using leg strength, proper body alignment and balance to rise out of the saddle and maintain a slightly flexed standing position while riding.

Hosted at the nonprofit’s main equestrian center, Pegasus Farm in Brewster, N.Y., the show highlighted the equestrian achievements of more than 60 children and adults with special needs. This year’s show was part of Transformations Weekend, which included two days of horse show classes and a celebration of the organization’s past, present and future via the opening of Pegasus Farm’s new Michele Arnhold Education Center. Built in memory of former Pegasus volunteer Shelly Arnhold, construction of the barn and education center was made possible through a gift from the Arnhold Foundation.

“Transformations Weekend was an opportunity for friends of Pegasus to join us in applauding our participants’ success in the ring and thanking the Arnhold Foundation for making our new barn and education center possible,” said Pegasus Program Director Betsy Stein Medinger. “We deeply appreciate all of the staff members, volunteers and, of course, amazing therapeutic horses, who worked so hard to ensure this weekend was a joyful celebration for our Pegasus families.”

Grouped in classes of three to six athletes, each show participant demonstrated skills he or she practiced during weekly lessons at one of the nonprofit’s three chapter locations in Fairfield and Putnam counties. In celebration of Transformations Weekend, this year’s athletes won a special green-and-blue “Transformations” ribbon for accomplishing a particular horsemanship skill exceptionally well.

Transformations Weekend was made possible in part through donations from event sponsors including Cusato Management Corp.; Equestrian Living magazine; Lloyd Bedford Cox, Inc.; and Masiello, Nicolosi & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Founded in 1975, Pegasus Therapeutic Riding is a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center that provides the therapeutic benefits of horseback riding and other equine-assisted activities to people with special needs, individuals at risk, and soon military veterans.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation in support of Pegasus Therapeutic Riding’s mission, visit pegasustr.org.