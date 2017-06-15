Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, June 15

Yankee Fisherman has video from two big fishing events to share Thursday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

First we’ll be on the stream for the Norwalk River One Fly. An effort by the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited to take a fish census in the Norwalk River and introduce anglers to the fishery, the tournament drew anglers of all ages, with the winner catching and releasing dozens of trout on a stream convenient to those in Southwestern Connecticut. Watch the show below:

Patriotism was on display in Stamford that same Saturday, with Hooks for Heroes at the Halloween Yacht Club. Boat captains took veterans out onto the Long Island Sound, where they connected with each other, and landed some big stripers and bluefish.

Father’s Day is Sunday, and it’s also the first Free Fishing License Day in Connecticut. Visit the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection’s web page, https://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales, and one-day licenses for Sunday, June 18, will be issued free of charge. It’s a great opportunity to get new people to enjoy fishing.

We’ll also look at some major events coming up.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.