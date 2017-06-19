Obituary: Jo-Anne Brown, formerly of Redding

Jo-Anne Brown, daughter of Jennie and Joseph Saul, died peacefully in her sleep the morning of June 7, 2017 in, Montecito California. Jo-Anne was a loving wife to Merle Brown and a loving mother of her three children, Kimberly Paley, Gary Brown and Greg Brown. Jo-Anne devoted her life to her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She was a passionate cook and spent her life with joy and laughter around friends and family, feeding, nourishing, inspiring and teaching.

Her love of travel and exploration took her to many places with her husband, Merle, of 55 years. Before his passing in 2007, the two of them especially loved NYC theatre, restaurants, and art. Jo-Anne loved the ocean, beaches and the beauty of many sunsets around the world. She remained close to her High School friends as well as her “Connecticut Clan”.

Jo-Anne was born and raised in sunny Southern California. Later, she and Merle moved to Redding Connecticut where they lived the “East Coast” life for almost 20 years. To be near their children and family, they relocated to Santa Barbara in 1994. Most recently Jo-Anne resided at Casa Dorinda where she spent the remainder of her life.

Jo-Anne is survived by her three children, five grand children (Luke Brown, Clinton Brown, Garrett Brown, Jordan Brown and Lauren Brown) and two great grandchildren (Lily Brown and Maverick Brown).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the Music Room at Casa Dorinda, from 1-4PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations: Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care (805-965-5555) or the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara (805-687-6065).

— by the family