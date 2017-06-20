The Redding Pilot

Little free library proposed at Redding Community Center

A sample Little Free Library from the organization’s website.

The Board of Selectmen lent its support on Monday to an initiative proposed by second graders at Redding Elementary School to install a ‘Little Free Library’ at the Redding Community Center in the near future.

A Little Free Library is the creation of the eponymous worldwide organization that supports the construction of small, personally stocked lending libraries.

According to their website, “Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.”

Per the second graders’ plan, a small bookcase — voted-on and designed by Redding Elementary School students with a castle theme — would be installed on a pedestal in the community center.

Residents would be invited to “take out” any of the books from the library — so long as they place a book back in it’s stead.

This project was part of the second graders’ persuasive argument and writing curriculum, which had them “working for some time on a way to pay it forward through kindness,” First Selectman Julia Pemberton said.

With the Board of Selectmen’s approval, the idea will now be passed to the Park & Recreation Commission as well as the Planning Commission for review.

Pemberton noted she had discussed the idea with the staff at the Mark Twain Library and, laughing, said they did not believe the Little Free Library would constitute “competition” to their organization.

For more information on Little Free Libraries, visit www.littlefreelibrary.com.

