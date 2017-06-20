The Redding Pilot

Rock’n Roots race is July 1

By Redding Pilot on June 20, 2017 in Sports · 0 Comments

Revolutionary War reenactors march at the start of the Redding Rock’n Roots 9K road race last year. This year’s event will be Saturday, july 1, at the Redding Historical Society.

The second annual Redding Rock’n Roots 9K and one-mile fun run will be held on Saturday, July 1.

The race will start and finish at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road in Redding. Race time is 8 a.m. the course runs through both sides of Putnam Park where American Revolution reenactors from the fifth Connecticut Regiment will greet runners.

All registrants will receive a Coolmax shirt or singlet, a finisher’s medal and free entry into the Redding Historical Society Rock’n Roots Festival the same day ($20 value). Also included are

donuts and bagels from Uncle Leo’s and three water stops with Gatorade.

All proceeds will benefit the following Redding charities: The Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton and Historical Society and the FANS of Putnam Park.

Registration can be done online at https://www.raceit.com/Register/?event=39986.

No related posts.

Previous Post Class of 2017 says 'Goodbye' to Barlow Next Post Aquarion advises customers to refuse entrance without scheduled appointment
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress