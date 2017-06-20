Rock’n Roots race is July 1

The second annual Redding Rock’n Roots 9K and one-mile fun run will be held on Saturday, July 1.

The race will start and finish at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road in Redding. Race time is 8 a.m. the course runs through both sides of Putnam Park where American Revolution reenactors from the fifth Connecticut Regiment will greet runners.

All registrants will receive a Coolmax shirt or singlet, a finisher’s medal and free entry into the Redding Historical Society Rock’n Roots Festival the same day ($20 value). Also included are

donuts and bagels from Uncle Leo’s and three water stops with Gatorade.

All proceeds will benefit the following Redding charities: The Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton and Historical Society and the FANS of Putnam Park.

Registration can be done online at https://www.raceit.com/Register/?event=39986.