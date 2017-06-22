Lennie Grimaldi’s new book chronicles 40 years of spicy personalities from political chili peppers such as John Rowland and Joe Ganim, to pop culture cloves Linda Blair and Ed and Lorraine Warren to habanero Hells Angels and mobsters; a journey into the underbelly of cities to the wooded terrain of wilderness warriors. The FBI and Donald Trump, too.

Meet Grimaldi — who lives in Redding, was raised in Monroe and lived in Easton for a year — for his talk on Connecticut Characters: Personalities Spicing Up the Nutmeg State, on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton, Conn.

Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

When 19-year-old Lennie Grimaldi tried to land an exclusive interview with 18-year-old actress Linda Blair following her arrest on drug charges, he camped out near the women’s bathroom at a Westport bar. The Exorcist star gave him the interview. When Grimaldi needed color for a Connecticut Magazine profile of mobster Frank Piccolo, he crashed Piccolo’s wake.

When Bridgeport’s sweet-and-sour police Chief Joe Walsh refused an interview request, Grimaldi sent him a singing telegram. He got the interview.

These stories and more are chronicled in Grimaldi’s new book that captures a 40-year writing career covering some of Connecticut’s intriguing characters.

Grimaldi is an award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in hundreds of newspapers and magazines including The New York Times, TV Guide, Yankee Magazine and Connecticut Magazine. He also served as a media consultant to Donald Trump in the mid-/late 1990s.

He is the founder and host of the webzine Only In Bridgeport, devoted to government and politics in Connecticut’s most populous city.

Copies of the book, published in April, will be available for purchase and signing.