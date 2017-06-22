The Redding Pilot

Lacrosse awards

By Redding Pilot on June 22, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Several members of the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team received state and/or South-West Conference recognition for their performances during the 2017 season. From left, are Sarah Witherbee (All-Colonial Division), Julia Shapiro (All-Colonial Division), Molly Carroll (All-SWC, All-State), Tess Siburn (All-SWC, All-State second team), Cat Goncalves, (All-SWC, All-State second team) and Kacey Hartmann (All-SWC honorable mention). Missing is Nikki Wallin (All-Colonial Division).

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Winning streak hits six games
  2. Acocella makes All-State first team
  3. Girls lacrosse preview: Falcons will depend on defense
  4. Girls lacrosse: Pomperaug 17, Joel Barlow 6

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post 16-and-under baseball: Wolcott, Norfolk ground Falcons Next Post Connecticut characters: Personalities spicing up the Nutmeg State
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress