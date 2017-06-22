[/.wide]

The celebration following Joel Barlow’s state Class L softball championship continued as senior captains Kristen Acocella and Briana Marcelino received their 2017 All-State first team awards on Monday evening at The Aqua Turf Club in Southington, where the top 20 players statewide in Class L received such recognition.

Barlow head coach Craig Sears presented the award winners in Class L, which is an honor given to the head coach of the championship team in each of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference divisions. Acocella received the additional honor of being named All-State Academic during the evening.

It is not often that the same program has two such outstanding players for four years, and both graduates have left a legacy of records that define them as one of the most outstanding offensive and defensive combinations in Connecticut high school softball history.

Acocella and Marcelino led the team’s attack during their historical state tournament run, where they dethroned Fitch and kept its senior class from earning its 100th victory, facing top pitchers in the state.

Acocella delivered nine hits, scored four runs, had two RBI and hit two home runs during the tournament. She also executed outfield assists in both the semifinal and championship games that helped to stop rallies late in the game. She was named MVP of the semifinal game vs. Fitch, in which she drilled a sixth-inning homer to tie the score.

Marcelino delivered six hits, scored seven runs, drove in three and hit two home runs during that same run and played an outstanding defense. She was named MVP of the championship game, where she was waved around by Sears and scored from first base on Taylor Macchia’s bloop single.

They teamed up on a back-breaking play to nail a Torrington runner trying to score from first base to help stall an important rally, as Acocella tracked a ball to the fence and threw a perfect strike to Marcelino, who in turned fired a strike to catcher Caitlin Boudiette to slow Torrington’s rally and help Barlow capture the championship.

Acocella is both a three-time All-State and All-SWC player and will enter Dickinson College in the fall.

During her career, Acocella compiled a .447 batting average, delivered 153 hits, scored 133 runs, drove in 98 runs and hit 22 home runs.

“This was an amazing four years and watching the team grow was a great experience,” said Acocella. “Receiving awards was great and I certainly appreciated being honored, but nothing will ever top winning the first softball championship in Barlow history and doing it with close friends.”

Marcelino holds two All-SWC awards and will enter the University of Connecticut in the fall.

During her career, Marcelino compiled a .534 batting average, delivered 135 hits, scored 117 runs, drove in 101 runs and hit 23 home runs.

“It has been a wild four years and no one I would have rather shared the experience with than my fellow seniors.,” she said. “It was tough at times, but it payed off in the end having finished our dream season.”

Marcelino missed half of her junior year due to a mid-season wrist injury and Acocella has spent the better part of her senior year recovering from a knee surgery, but still compiled the statistics that they did.

Barlow graduated a solid core of seniors who led the championship run. Aside from Acocella and Marcelino, Samantha Hilford and Lydia Dazzo delivered for four straight years. The team will be recognized locally for its achievement later this summer.