Sandra Diamond Fox takes over as editor at the Pilot

Beginning this week, Sandra Diamond Fox is the new editor of The Redding Pilot.

Fox has worked in the publishing field on and off since graduating college. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Stony Brook University and a Master’s degree in publishing from Pace University.

She worked at MacMillan and HarperCollins Publishers prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother to her four children — who are now 20, 18, and her twins are 15.

She began freelancing when her children were young, mainly for The News-Times. She had regular assignments for ten years, covering all of Fairfield County.

She also taught journalism and feature writing at Norwalk Community College.

Since 2014, on and off, she freelanced for The Redding Pilot. She also worked as a full-time reporter for The Daily Voice, covering all of Fairfield County as well.

Most recently, she freelanced for the Town Tribune, which covers Sherman and New Fairfield. She also wrote news and features for the Redding Pilot, and features for the Arts & Leisure and Special Sections of the Pilot as well.

Expect to see Fox out on the streets of Redding often, hearing from residents about issues that concern them.

Fox is taking over the editor position from Chris Burns, who will be studying photography at Louisiana State University.

Please feel free to contact Fox at [email protected]