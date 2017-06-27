The Redding Pilot

Bakers sought for pie contest

By Redding Pilot on June 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Third Annual Redding Rock’n Roots Revival will be happening again this year on Saturday, July 1 , at The Lonetown Farm and Museum, and the annual Pie Contest is on.

Those who wish to enter should take dessert pie entries to the Pie Table, behind the museum, between 1 and 3 p.m. The judges will get to work at 3 o’clock, winners announced around 3:30.  Pies will be judged for Best Tasting, Best Looking, and Most Creative.  

Best Tasting Winner gets a hand-painted commemorative pie plate.

Entries should be accompanied by a postcard listing the ingredients, title of the pie, entrant’s name, and phone number. Entrants should label any pie plate they would like returned at the end of the contest.

Related posts:

  1. Painter Kyle Stevens finds inspiration in his Redding neighbors
  2. CT’s “Vulnerable 6” wildlife species at high risk because of climate change
  3. NRVT announces 2016 objectives, including Redding
  4. Residents seem to overwhelmingly support skating rink

Tags: , ,

Previous Post CT’s Beardsley Zoo hosts Canada Lynx kittens gender reveal
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress