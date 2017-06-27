Bakers sought for pie contest

The Third Annual Redding Rock’n Roots Revival will be happening again this year on Saturday, July 1 , at The Lonetown Farm and Museum, and the annual Pie Contest is on.

Those who wish to enter should take dessert pie entries to the Pie Table, behind the museum, between 1 and 3 p.m. The judges will get to work at 3 o’clock, winners announced around 3:30. Pies will be judged for Best Tasting, Best Looking, and Most Creative.

Best Tasting Winner gets a hand-painted commemorative pie plate.

Entries should be accompanied by a postcard listing the ingredients, title of the pie, entrant’s name, and phone number. Entrants should label any pie plate they would like returned at the end of the contest.