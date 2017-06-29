We’re hitting the saltwater on this week’s episode on Yankee Fisherman.

Jesse Roche, host of Fishing Today on WICH Radio and wich.com, joins us to talk about a hearing on new tog regulations. Jesse also fished in last weekend’s Black Hall Outfitters Fluke Fest, and will give us an update on that event and conditions on the Long Island Sound. Jesse will also talk about his show on WICH, including this week’s guest, Doug Thurston, soon to appear on Yankee Fisherman to promote Big Doug’s Memorial Saltwater Shootout.

Women hit the waters of the Sound last weekend as well, as Fancy Fluke Fishing Co. held its inaugural women’s-only fluke fishing tournament. Female anglers of all ages weighed in fish, and we talk with founder Stephanie Ortiz about what’s next for Fancy Fluke.

Watch the show below:

We’ll also talk about three striper poaching arrests made by Massachusetts authorities.

