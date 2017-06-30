Roots Festival brings back Wishbone Ash guitarist, fireworks, 9K kickoff

The Redding Historical Society’s third annual Rock’ n Roots Revival, with its lineup of local talent and fireworks at dusk, will take over Lonetown Barn and Museum on Route 107 Saturday, July 1. The rain date is Sunday, July 2.

Acoustic and rock bands will perform from noon to 10:30 p.m. on two stages, and local talent is invited to perform at an open mic after the fireworks.

Highlights include a performance by Wishbone Ash guitarist Andy Powell, and the fireworks promise a “surprise” in honor of Redding’ sestercentennial, its 250th anniversary.

Redding Historian Charley Couch, who rejoined the Historical Society three years ago, came up with the idea to hold a festival.

“We needed a significant fund-raiser. We used to have an antique car show and tractor competition, but they both disappeared. I (was) fully aware of all the musical talents in the neighborhood and know a number of people in the music scene and thought I could tap them to put on a music show,” he said.

The event has a music festival vibe, Couch continued. “It’s also a family event. We have crafts and games for kids and a pie contest starting at 1:30.”

A special draw, he added, is the first 50 kids to show up will receive fidget spinners and all kids will receive glowsticks for the fireworks show.

Runners will kick off the day with hundreds registered for the Rock’ n Roots 9K Run. The race begins at 8 a.m. The course is Putnam Memorial Park.

The Acoustic Barn Show will start at noon with its array of performers: Nancy Berger & Open Road; Scott Smith & Peter Hill; Lara Schuler; Georgie Brennan; and Dan Bonis & Friends.

The Rock’N The Big Stage show starts at 3:30 p.m. with Imperial Drive; Pluck & Rail; Andy Powell, JD Seem & Chris Davis; Stuntfish, The Red Hots, Yippee Coyote and Generation Blues Band on the main stage outside.

Special musical guests for the fireworks show are Germantown Ancients Fife & Drum Corps. Couch hinted there will be “more fireworks, a bigger show, and surprises” over last year in honor of the town’s big birthday. “They will perform during a pause in the fireworks then the finale. It adds a historical element to the event.”

After fireworks there will be Open Mic Jam After Dark late into the evening in a special tent set for local talent to perform. Sign-up is at the open mic.

Spectators may attend the fireworks only by parking at the Redding Community Center at dusk and watch from there. The cost is $20 per car. Arrival time is 7:30 p.m.

Festival-goers are invited to bring a picnic though no open flames, grills or cooking will be allowed. There will also be food all day by Uncle Leo and Carrot Top Kitchen. Beer and wine for adults will be available by the local Lions Club.

“The pie contest has really almost gotten out of hand, there’s so many pies and it makes it hard to make a decision. There’s a lot of good pies,” said Couch, one of the judges.

Amy Cabot has been a festival organizer and stage performer from the first Roots festival.

“It’s a great day for the whole family, filled with music and good old fashioned fun, to benefit the Redding Historical Society,” she said.

“I think Redding was just screaming for our own Fourth of July celebration, and to have music be such a big part of it makes it extra special. I am honored to be one of the musicians donating our time for the cause. There will be a lot of great music going on, and I hope we have as big a crowd as last year — it was packed.”

The pie contest winner will receive a hand-painted commemorative plate, she noted. “It’s very cute. I know because I painted it myself,” said Cabot.

Performer Chris Davis will play DOBRO steel guitar and JD Seem, guitar, in the trio that includes Wishbone Ash guitarist Andy Powell. Davis and Powell are longtime Reddingnites.

“Andy is one of the best guitarists around and leader of our trio. He is an original member of Wishbone Ash whose music will be featured in a repertoire that will include blues and original songs. We’re very lucky to get him,” Davis said.

Organizer Joseph Bonomo talked to the Pilot Monday by phone from the site, where “detail work” was being done to get things ready.

“It’s a great fundraiser. We always have a lot of fun. Come and enjoy yourself,” he urged locals.

“There’s a lot of talent here, from folk to rock music a fair amount of roots material in the acoustic show and the electronic performer,” said Couch, noting last year’s event drew 2,000 people.

“It keeps growing,” Couch said. “We expect a lot more this year. Hundreds (more).”

It’s not too late to register for the Roots 9K. Race time is at 8 a.m., with start, finish and parking at the Redding Historical Society, 43 Lonetown Road, Redding. Runners will gain free entry to the Roots Festival.

For 9K information and registration, visit https://www.raceit.com/Register/?event=39986.

Admission to the music festival is $20, $10 for students under 18 with ID; and free to kids under 12.