School board to cooperate with audit

Superintendent Thomas McMorran was authorized to cooperate with a Board of Finance audit of school finances Monday, the same night he tried to explain why so much money in this year’s budget went unspent.

At a special meeting of the Redding Board of Education at

John Read Middle School, Monday, McMorran worked to explain how $833,022 of the 2016-17 school budget was unspent, as of June 22, up from only $6,000 the prior fiscal year.

“I want you for the 2016-17 year not only to see how much money has not yet been spent, but [realize] there will be more money coming out of the system as we pay off our bills at the end of the year. Therefore, this presentation will report the current status of the budget, not the final status,” McMorran explained.

He said there is a final payroll of the year on Friday. Also, purchase orders are still being processed.

In addition, special education costs have not been finalized.

“There will be agreements, settlements and mediated issues that come to conclusion at this point, where we tend to get our end-of-year services fees,” he said.

McMorran explained further that legal fees for June may be submitted until July.

According to McMorran, there are some unique factors at work in both Redding and Easton in regard to the budget process.

“The board’s task is to provide an itemized estimate of costs for the year. It’s not to give you a two-bit dollar cost. We want to get you within 2% of the total cost,” he said.

Transportation was singled out as $124,354 was left unspent.

McMorran said the contract with the transportation company, Dattco, was not finalized prior to the budget process. It was finalized on Aug. 11, 2016.

Another $96,000 for salaries of certified staff was budgeted, but not spent.

McMorran said a large number of senior staff members resigned or retired during the school year.

“The week before school started, the librarian at the middle school took a job in another district,” he said. “We left that position unfilled so the salary didn’t come out.”

Also, he said a Spanish teacher left that week and one of the specialists took a job in another district.

“So we replaced three of the three at lower costs,” McMorran said. “That’s unusual.”

In addition, a supervisor of special services retired.

“We brought in an interim person to get us through the year but that cost us less than the person who left,” he said

Several faculty members also went out on unpaid leave.

While $90,000 was budgeted for certified substitute teachers, the board spent just over $57,000.

“There was a diminished need for subs,” McMorran said. “This had to do with better attendance, fewer sick days and not as many long-term leaves of absence such as maternity leaves.”

Mcmorran said that to save money, “We have asked people to change a number of their habits. One of these is not to order another year’s supply of something until they actually need it.” Also, he encouraged sending out

fewer bulk mailings and instead rely more on online distributions.

Board of Education Chairman Melinda Irwin said some of the savings — such as those in transportation, substitute teachers and worker’s compensation — should be celebrated, “rather than feeling upset that we didn’t spend more on those line items.”

However, she expressed concern about the number of employees resigning. In total, there were six resignations this school year, including the director of special services, the supervisor of special services, the Redding Elementary School principal, assistant principal at Helen Keller Middle School and the director of finance.

“These could be for reasons relating to family life or commuting time,” she said, wondering why these employees could not be retained.

At the meeting, Board of Education member Gwen Denny spoke about high highly motivated Superintendent of Schools Thomas McMorran is to correct [budget issues] “but he is not an accountant,” she said.

Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hoffman said a review of central policies and procedures is warranted.

“I read McMorran’s memo from March 31. Each time I read it, I am affirmed in my belief that we need to take a professional look. It’s not a witch hunt, it’s more that we are doing our job.”

He further added it’s important the Board of Education takes a closer look “at especially end-of-year accounting practices. To do any less than that would be not to do our job as a board,” Hoffman said. “The Region 9 Board has already voted to do as much and we need to support that closer look.”

For background, the Board of Finance voted to use $50,000 from the town’s fund balance to fund an investigation into Redding Board of Education’s financial systems and processes.