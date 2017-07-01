Alley Mills, Orson Bean star in premiere at Mark Twain Library

A touch of Broadway is coming to The Mark Twain Library this summer, as two veteran stars of film and stage, Orson Bean and Alley Mills, perform the world premiere of a one-act play the couple wrote together. Alright Then is a true story of two people who fell in love and overcame insurmountable odds to forge a successful marriage.

The play will be shown on Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and a reception with the stars will be held on the library lawn following the play. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $40. Proceeds will help fund Redding Reads Sam, the Library’s Town Wide Read organized in conjunction with Redding’s sestercentennial.

“Extraordinary.” said Jen Wastrom, president of the Library Board of Trustees. “It’s an extraordinary piece of theater — and it’s extraordinary that they have chosen our library as the venue to share it for the very first time.”

Bean has been in show business for more than 50 years, and while he is best known as the celebrated long-time panelist on the game show To Tell The Truth, he has also starred in many Broadway productions and television film series. Last year, he performed Safe At Home: An Evening with Orson Bean, an autobiographical one-man show.

Mills is an American actress best known for her role as Norma Arnold, the mother in the coming-of-age series The Wonder Years, and her current role as Pamela Douglas on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

“It’s a play that is both touching and hopeful,” Pam Robey, chairman of Development at the library, said of Alright Then. “It’s a great read, but I can’t wait to see it acted out on stage, especially by two such celebrated actors!”

Bean was a frequent guest on The Tonight Show. He had numerous roles on television episodes, including 7th Heaven, Two and a Half Men and How I Met Your Mother. In 2009, he was cast in the recurring role of Roy Bender, a steak salesman, on Desperate Housewives. And in 2016, at age 87, Bean appeared in an episode of Modern Family.

On Broadway, he starred in many productions, including the original cast of Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1955), and Subways Are For Sleeping (1961), for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Mills has appeared in many film and recurring television roles including on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Hill Street Blues and The Associates. She has also appeared in episodes of The Waltons, Lou Grant, Newhart, Touched by an Angel, and NYPD Blue.

Spaces are limited. To reserve a seat, visit the marktwainlibrary.org, visit the library or call 203-938-2545. Tickets may be paid in advance at the library, or at the door.

The Mark Twain Library is owned by the Mark Twain Library Association. It was founded in 1908 by Samuel Clemens, Mark Twain himself, one of Redding’s most celebrated residents.

Married in real life, actors Orson Bean and Ally Mills will tell a story of falling in love and forging a marriage when they stage the world premiere of Alright Then, which they co-wrote, at the Mark Twain Library on Thursday, July 13.