Rock ‘n Roots Revival postponed till Sunday, July 2

The Rock ‘n Roots festival has been postponed until Sunday, July 2, due to the weather forecasts.

Saturday morning’s road race is being held as scheduled.

The Redding Historical Society’s third annual festival, with its lineup of local talent and fireworks at dusk, will now be held at Lonetown Barn and Museum on Route 107 Sunday, July 2, following the lineup scheduled for Saturday

Acoustic and rock bands will perform from noon to 10:30 p.m. on two stages, and local talent is invited to perform at an open mic after the fireworks.

Highlights include a performance by Wishbone Ash guitarist Andy Powell, and the fireworks promise a “surprise” in honor of Redding’ sestercentennial, its 250th anniversary.

The first 50 kids to show up will receive fidget spinners and all kids will receive glowsticks for the fireworks show.

The Acoustic Barn Show will start at noon with its array of performers: Nancy Berger & Open Road; Scott Smith & Peter Hill; Lara Schuler; Georgie Brennan; and Dan Bonis & Friends.

The Rock’N The Big Stage show starts at 3:30 p.m. with Imperial Drive; Pluck & Rail; Andy Powell, JD Seem & Chris Davis; Stuntfish, The Red Hots, Yippee Coyote and Generation Blues Band on the main stage outside.

Special musical guests for the fireworks show are Germantown Ancients Fife & Drum Corps.

After fireworks there will be Open Mic Jam After Dark late into the evening in a special tent set for local talent to perform. Sign-up is at the open mic.

Spectators may attend the fireworks only by parking at the Redding Community Center at dusk and watch from there. The cost is $20 per car. Arrival time is 7:30 p.m.

Festival-goers are invited to bring a picnic though no open flames, grills or cooking will be allowed. There will also be food all day by Uncle Leo and Carrot Top Kitchen. Beer and wine for adults will be available by the local Lions Club.

There will also be a pie contest. The winner will receive a hand-painted commemorative plate.

Performer Chris Davis will play DOBRO steel guitar and JD Seem, guitar, in the trio that includes Wishbone Ash guitarist Andy Powell. Davis and Powell are longtime Reddingnites.

Admission to the music festival is $20, $10 for students under 18 with ID; and free to kids under 12.