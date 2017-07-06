Redding Roadhouse closes its doors

A landmark in Redding — the Redding Roadhouse — has again closed its doors. The bar, restaurant and event venue at 406 Redding Road is owned by Kate Wright, who also owns Redding Ridge Market & Deli on Black Rock Turnpike. Wright plans to continue running Redding Ridge.

Wright said she is closing Redding Roadhouse because she can no longer keep up both businesses. Her late husband, Jordan, who ran the businesses with her, passed away from cancer in November at the age of 40.

The couple has a one-year-old daughter named Autumn.

Closing the Roadhouse “was a decision we all had to make together,” Wright said, referring to herself and Jordan’s family.

She said that when the Roadhouse’s chef, Mark Hollimon, informed her he was leaving to work at a restaurant in Beacon, N.Y., it solidified her decision to close the business.

“I knew I couldn’t handle the stress of bringing on another chef,” she said.

The Redding Roadhouse, which is 5,500 square feet and seats 275, was open seven days a week and hosted live music from local bands on the weekends.

It had three bar rooms, each with a different theme, as well as outdoor patio seating in the spring.

There are three houses on the property of the Roadhouse, which are all for rent.

Mac Groetzinger, Jordan’s uncle, opened the restaurant in 1984. The Wright family owned the property the Roadhouse sits on since 1998.

Jordan’s parents, Ken and Sandra Wright, helped with both businesses.

“We just really hope to find someone who wants to be here for a long time and who can keep the Roadhouse alive. It has been such a staple in the community for such a long time,” Kate Wright said.

She said she is looking for a buyer who is interested in maintaining the flavor of the Roadhouse.

Many bands have performed at Redding Roadhouse through the years. One was Yippee Coyote.

Yippee Coyote member Amy Cabot of Redding, who plays guitar and sings, said she is very sad to see it close.

“It was a great local venue where people could grab some pub food and drinks, and hang out after dinner to rock out and dance,” Cabot said. She added that Yippee Coyote performed at Redding Roadhouse many times in the bar and on the patio to a packed house.

“Our friends [who performed in the band] Louder Daddy used to pack the place, too,” she said, adding the local flavor of the Roadhouse was what made it special — “like cheers.

“We are very sad to see it close.”

Redding resident Lara Schuler, who plays guitar and bongos with her band “Pickers Night Out,” played at the Roadhouse every Wednesday since 2010.

“I enjoyed it because you never know who will play what song. I learn a lot by watching and playing along with the other musicians,” she said, adding she also debuted new songs there to try them out.

“My fondest memories are the family of people I’ve met because of it. I don’t have one specific memory but sometimes the music gels and it’s magic.”

John Board, a Redding resident and regular Roadhouse customer, said he‘s also sorry to see the place close.

Board said he would go on Saturday nights, “primarily with friends to grab a drink after work. My favorite meal had to be the iron seared pork chop,” he said.

Board said that for him, the Roadhouse was about friends, family and go time. “I grew up with the Roadhouse,” Board said. “It is one of the things I’ve always known, living right around the corner from it.”

