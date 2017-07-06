Terry, Genest lead field at Rock’n Roots Run

Brendan Terry of Southport and Liz Genest of Torrington were the first male and female finishers respectively at the second annual Redding Rock’n Roots Run on Saturday, July 1.

Terry, 22, ran the nine-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 54 seconds breaking the course record of 33:32 set by Emerson DaSilva of Danbury last year. A time of 39:08 by Genest, 27, was also good for 10th overall, just edging Ken Blake of Boston, who had the same time.

More than 400 runners took part in the race. The top finishers in each age group are as follows.

Overall male

Brendan Terry 31:54 Tyler Lion 32:28 Christopher King 36:28

Overall female

Liz Genest 39:08 Jeanne Halloran 39:57 Bobbi Fedeli 42:56

Male 13-and-under

Billy Lieber 44:49 William Davitt 50:15 Jake Wilkinson 1:02.36

Female 13-and-under

Jamie Kurtz 46:44 Keelin Brenner 48:23 Katie McMorrow 49:51 Kelley Douglass 53:33 Jacqueline Liebler 55:09

Male 14-19

Aidan Slovinski 39:56 Will Sutton 41:38 Buster Whaley 41:38 Austin Toscano 44:17 Ian McBraver 44:41

Female 14-19

Amanda Ramirez 44:36 Nicole Bartone 47:03 Savannah Young 47:34 Frances Holmes 48:02 Margaret Schmaling 48:59

Male 30-39

Anthony Leroux 37:22 Heath Leber 38:59 Gleb Popoff 39:13 Sean Mehner 39:25 Luke Albrecht 40:02

Female 30-39

Christina Butler 45:27 Stacey Cascante 45:59 Erin Downs 47:57 Julie Weiss 48:59 Luana Nascimento 50:14

Male 40-49

Tim Urbanz 38:01 Edward Correia 38:30 Ken Blake 39:08 Kurt Ogren 39:17 Paul Baldini 40:34

Female 40-49

Vanessa Moors 43:30 Tanya Bierwirth 43:45 Lisa Goldstein 44:31 Tina Roese 46:06 Leah Begg 46:30

Male 50-59

Stephen Marseles 37:31 Steve Leslie 39:28 Byron Lyon 41:27 Pedro Ramirez 43:08 David Hansen 43:34

Female 50-59

Martha Terry 43:12 Corinne Lee 43:55 Alice Genest 44:22 Diana Derivan 44:38 Joyce Allen

Male 60-59

Dennis White 46:00 Matti Rinta-Tuuri 49:31 Bob Tuminski 50:33 Brian Walker 53:24 Matt Corso

Female 60-69

Cindy Lyons 48:24 Sally Kniffin 49:38 Sarah Vaughn 55:15 Sabine Schultz 56:02 Polly Edwards 56:45

Male 70+

Rick Poole 48:38 Joe Kolok 55:23 Lee Bradley 57:37

Female 70+

Cathy Troisi 1:37:21

Complete results can be found at http://www.clubct.org/Results/17Results/17ReddingRootsRes.html