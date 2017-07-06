Jackson Spurgeon’s performance at the plate gave the competition fits as the Redding 12-and-under baseball team defeated Mt. Kisco 13-7 on Tuesday, June 27.

Spurgeon singled in the first, singled in the second, doubled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.

Redding captured the lead in the top of the first inning. Christian Nilsen drove in one run when he singled and later scored on a hit by Ben Castonguay, who drove in Will Iuzzolino.

It added three more in the second. With two outs, Nick Shuler, Jackson Spurgeon, Kyle Asanovic and Nilsen singled to make it 6-0.

Mt. Kisco scored its first run in the bottom of the frame and took advantage of several walks in the fourth to score three but Redding broke open the game with five runs in the fifth with a double and three singles

Asanovic earned the win for Redding. He threw three innings, giving up three runs, two hits, and striking out two. Nilsen threw two innings.

Redding had 16 hits with Spurgeon, Castonguay, Nilsen, and Iuzzolino each having several hits. Nilsen went three-for-four at the plate as he led the team with four runs batted in. Spurgeon had three stolen bases.

Saturday brought mixed results for Redding when it hosted the Bat Silverbacks, splitting a doubleheader. It watched the first game slip away early and could not recover in a 12-2 loss.

The Bat Silverbacks took an early lead in the first inning. Two singles, three walks and a home run made it 5-0.

Redding scored its first run in the bottom of the first when a single by Nilsen drove in Spurgeon, who also singled. The latter also scored a run in the third on a balk but by then the hosts were down 11-2.

Asanovic took the loss for Redding, going one-third of an inning, surrendering five runs and three hits.

Spurgeon led Redding with two hits.

Redding fared better in the next game as the visiting team, holding the competition scoreless for four innings while building a sizeable led to win 10-5.

Spurgeon, Asanovic and Ian Nilsen singled in the first as Redding took a 2-0 lead. It added another three in the second and one in the third to go up 6-0.

A single by Asanovic and a home run by Christian Nilsen in the fifth helped bring in three more before the Bat Silverbacks scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Christian Nilsen earned the win for Redding, allowing five runs, seven hits, and striking out four in a complete game performance.

Spurgeon led Redding with four hits. He also had four stolen bases. Christian Nilsen and Asanovic also had multiple hits for Redding.