Aidan Fox, 12, of Redding finished second in the 11- to 13-year-old division at the Rotax Karting National Championships at New Jersey Motorsports Park the week of June 26. His result earned him

a place on Team USA to represent the U.S. at the Karting World Championships in November in Portugal. Fox is only one of two drivers in the country in his age category to earn a spot on Team USA.