Stoneband is this week’s Concert on the Green.

The third event of this year’s Concert on the Green series is Stoneband.

The concert, sponsored by the Redding Fire and EMS Company 1, will take place Sunday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Redding Town Green.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

Stoneband has been sharing a blend of originals, classic rock and blues since 1996. Reddingites Ira and Maxine Stone — songwriters, guitarists and vocalists, have recorded or performed with Mick Jagger, John Oates, Allman Brothers, Delaney and Bonnie, Leslie West, Yes, Poco, Music Explosion and Chad Mitchell.

With Bert Sommer, a lead in the original Broadway cast of “Hair,” the band received its first standing ovation while performing at the historic 1969 Woodstock Festival.

Fellow Reddingite Rob Fried — songwriter, bassist and vocalist, is also the director of “Band Together,” a group of over 50 musicians that contribute their talents in concerts to benefit causes like Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross.

Chris Pike rounds out the Stoneband on the drums. Pike is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music and owns Ridgefield Music.

Special guest Roy Rodrigues will be adding his keyboards to the concert. Rodrigues has played Hammond Organ with many blues artists including Debbie Davies.

Special guest Joe Meo will also join the Stoneband on Sax and Flute. Meo has played with Aretha Franklin and many other well known musicians and singers.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is only permitted on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036 Ext. 3 for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: