Celebrating 250 Festival for town has cannon fire, fireworks, live music

Under a bright afternoon sun, crowds of people were rockin’ to the music Sunday afternoon in Redding at the third annual Rock‘n Roots Revival.

Two of them were 11-year-old Town resident Madi Stietzel and her father Luke.

“I really like the music and seeing my friends here,” Madi said.

Luke Stietzel agreed with his daughter, adding, “I like all the music genres. It’s nice to see the local talent come out and perform, and to sit and talk to your neighbors.”

The festival, which was held outdoors behind the Redding Historical Society on Lonetown Road, took place from noon through 10:30 p.m. The Revival was supposed to be held Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to rain. However, the Rock ‘N Roots 9K Run through Putnam Memorial Park went off at 8 a.m. Saturday as scheduled.

This year is special to Redding since it’s the town’s sestercentennial — its 250th anniversary. In honor of the anniversary, the festival had a special surprise — there was a rifle fire by the Germantown Drum Fife as well as a cannon fire.

Sitting in lawn chairs, guests socialized while eating burgers, hot dogs, and sausage and pepper sandwiches from food trucks, while listening to live music from bands such as Yippee Coyote and Wishbone Ash.

Also at the festival was Laura Howie from Delaware, who comes to Redding every summer with her 10-year-old daughter Micah while visiting her sister’s family.

“We spend the whole day here. The kids love the music. They dance in the grass and run around,” she said.

Micah said she especially likes the country songs.

“I like the accents of the singers. It’s fun to be with my cousins,” she said.

According to town historian Charley Couch, each year the revival gets bigger.

“We have over 40 musicians performing throughout the course of the day,” Couch said. “All the musicians are playing for free.”

Admission to the festival was $20 for adults, $10 for students under 18 and free to kids under 12. Proceeds benefit the Redding Historical Society, whose president is resident Joe Bonomo.

“Two-thousand people came last year and we raised $29,000 last year. We get more people each year,” Bonomo said.

The money raised helps the Redding Historical Society preserve its structures and documents.

“We are a nonprofit and try to promote the town of Redding and its historical significance during colonial times,” Bonomo said.

Each year it takes over four months to plan the revival, according to Bonomo. “We started planning this year’s revival in February,” he said.

There was also a pie competition with about a dozen participants, and a children’s craft table. Kids were busy making dolls from colonial times from string, yarn and buttons.

“This is an old-fashioned country fair. It’s great family fun to support a great cause, Redding resident and musician Amy Cabot said. Cabot plays for both Yippee Coyote and Imperial Drive bands.