Georgetown resident elected deputy fire commissioner

For nearly 15 years, Georgetown resident Amy Alcott has devoted many hours towards giving back to her community. She will now be helping people in a new capacity as she takes on the role of Deputy Fire Commissioner for the Georgetown Fire District.

In this role, which is a one-year elected position, she will be overseeing the Georgetown Fire District.

She was sworn into this position on Thursday by Georgetown Fire District Tax Collector Wanda Cardozo.

Alcott replaced Toni Sand, who works as an emergency medical technician.

The Deputy Fire Commissioner collects a fire tax for all the emergency services in Georgetown.

“The Georgetown Fire District is part Redding, part Wilton and part Weston,” said Alcott, a married mother of four children.

Alcott said she’s very honored to be elected into her new position. The election took place in the fire district and she received the majority of the vote.

She said she looks forward to serving Georgetown as best she can. “I have been involved in the fire and EMS service for many years. It’s a real honor to have a position where I can help the department get what it needs so it can better serve its community,” she said.

She added that she’s grateful to get the opportunity to learn more about how to be “on the back-office end of how Georgetown funds and uses its money for the fire department and fire district,” she said.

Alcott grew up in Darien and attended Ohio State University and the University of Connecticut. She has bachelor’s degrees in history and anthropology.

She moved to Redding in 1998 and began serving her community in 2003 when she became an emergency medical technician with the West Redding Fire Department.

“As an EMT, I rode the ambulance in the middle of the night when people call 911. I came to people’s houses and put them on a bed and brought them to the hospital. I helped them with whatever they needed, depending on their injury or illness,” she said.

She also served as a volunteer EMT for four years with the Danbury Ambulance Service.

She also spent time volunteering with a charity called Paracare in Danbury, which helps developmentally disabled children.

Since 2014, she has been an elected registrar of voters in town. In this role, she registers people to vote and works through the secretary of the state’s office to ensure the elections are fair and balanced.

Prior to becoming deputy commissioner, she was an ambulance lieutenant in Georgetown and secretary of the Georgetown Fire Department.

When Alcott is not serving her community, she’s involved in the lives of her children: Sam, 23, a sergeant in the U.S. Marine corps; Aidan, 20, a special boat operator with the naval special forces; Benjamin, 15; and Billy, 6.

“It’s so important to come out and do volunteer work for your neighbors,” Alcott said.