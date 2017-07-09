Redding Troop 15 has five Eagle Scouts

What do five Redding Boy Scouts have in common with moonwalker Neil Armstrong and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg?

All are Eagle Scouts.

An Eagle Scout is the highest rank in scouting attained by just four percent of all Boy Scouts. The achievement is multiplied by five in Redding Troop 15.

On April 29, Justin Landau and Christopher Walker moved up from Life Scout to Eagle in a special celebration called a Court of Honor.

They joined three members in the troop who previously attained this rank — Cole Anderson, Cooper LeBlanc and William Wyland.

All five scouts also share this in common: They are original members of the troop’s Land, Air and Water (LAW) Whales Patrol.“We have a long cherished history of Eagle Scout achievement in Redding that is well above the national average,” said Trevor Furrer, Eagle Scout advisor for Troop 15, who presided over their ceremony.

“I have the honor of working with these young men as they move from Life Scout to Eagle,” he continued.

The award is a performance-based achievement that Boy Scouts receive by age 18. To earn the Eagle Scout rank, they must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills.

The scout must demonstrate proficiency in a number of specific skills and advance through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life before becoming an Eagle.

They also have to pass specific tests that are organized by requirements and earn merit badges — at least 21 of them. Boys going for the Eagle award have to demonstrate leadership as well as make a project or provide a service to their community.

Justin, 18 — who is bound for Skidmore College in the fall — explained that becoming an Eagle was something he worked towards “on and off” since joining scouting in elementary school. He stayed the course for many reasons, not the least of which was “having made good friends who kept me motivated. I also enjoyed having access to so many activities, like climbing, backpacking, and scuba diving,”Justin said.

Through the years, Justin earned 36 merit badges. These include financial planning and first aid, among other skills he expects to use throughout his life.

“I know I will rely on them in the future. From going into the hardware store in my Boy Scout uniform to ask for money — which was stepping outside of my comfort zone — to learning good social skills and manners, there is so much I learned. I’ve heard it said that employers like seeing [the words] Eagle Scout on your resume,” Justin said.

Roughly one-third of the 16 boys who joined scouts with Christopher and Justin in fifth grade achieved Eagle rank.

The LAW Whales were an age-based patrol whose members made many contributions to their troop, such as instituting changes and introducing new activities, explained Justin.

Members of the patrol changed the troop’s youth leadership training, redesigned the troop neckerchief and set new expectations for patrol activities.They did all of this while achieving the distinction of being the first patrol to have four members remain active in the troop through age 18, and subsequently became assistant scoutmasters.

The members of the group served in many leadership positions such as senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, quartermaster, librarian, scribe, chaplain’s aide, troop guide and den chief.

This troop also served the town of Redding through its Eagle-required service projects.These included rebuilding the fire circle at Topstone Park, repairing and painting the barn at Karraker Field, providing a fire safety training demonstration at West Redding Volunteer Fire Department, building a platform for a religious observance at a local temple and beginning the restoration of the Colonial cemetery at Christ Church.