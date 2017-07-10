Colonial Feast sponsored by Land Trust

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Redding’s founding by savoring a gala feast typical of those in colonial times on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Warrup’s Farm.

The cost is $125 a seat. All proceeds support the Redding Land Trust and its mission.

Named in honor of Redding’s original resident, this 300-acre landmark farm is the site of “A Night To Remember…A Visit to Warrup’s Farm, 1767.”

It’s a fund-raiser hosted by the Redding Land Trust, which features signature drinks and a tour, and talks by owner Bill Hill, and Manuel Liazarralde, Ph.D. Liazarralde will link the menu to colonial fare inspired by the natural abundance of the land.

Co-chairs are Mary Ann Carman and Laurie Heiss.

To purchase seats using Paypal, visit www.reddingctlandtrust.org. Find the event link on the homepage or search under the tab “Sestercentennial Events.” Or, RSVP by emailing [email protected] to reserve seats, and then send a check to Redding Land Trust, PO Box 1076, Redding, CT 06875.