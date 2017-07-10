Region 9 school board addresses flooding, pensions, sidewalks

The Region 9 board of Education finished the 2016-17 school year with $165,764 in unspent funds although it expects to pay at least $102,000 for repairs to a burst water pipe and subsequent flooding that took place at Joel Barlow High School on May 14 and 15.

Consequently, much of its June 29 meeting dealt with what to do with the roughly $63,764 that remained. By a unanimous vote, the board decided to contribute $55,000 to the pension fund for uncertified board employees.

The timing of the May 14-15 incident created an unusual budgeting circumstance, said Michael Lagas, interim director of finance and operations.

“In a normal year, you’d usually get reimbursed by the insurer for such an event before the end of the fiscal year,” said Lagas, who was attending his last board meeting before his retirement. “It would be a wash.” This incident happened too close to the end of the year for that to be possible, he said.

Actuarial science

The $55,000 pension contribution will help allay a shortfall in this year’s contribution to the non-certified pension fund, which is separate from the state-run pension program that provides retirement funding for teachers statewide.

The shortfall is the result of a lag in recommended funding levels for the pension plan by the fund’s actuaries. The plan is currently funded at a $339,996 for the 2017-18 school year, the same level as during the 2016-17 school year.

Since then, however, the actuaries recommended setting a proper funding level at $423,228. The $55,000 contribution approved by the board will close about two-thirds of the $83,000 gap.

“Shouldn’t the pension contribution go down if the size of your staff decreases?” asked Mike D’Agostino, the board’s vice chairman.

“A variety of other factors go into that equation,” noted board member Todd Johnston. “The return on the fund’s portfolio is one important factor.” Another is the number of retirees drawing pensions in any given year.

The Region 9 board initially considered contributing a larger sum toward the pension fund. However, there is some likelihood that it may receive additional repair bills associated with the Barlow flood. Board members agreed that it would be prudent to leave a cushion of about $8,000 should that occur.

Other business items

The board approved the transfer of approximately $11,000 from its supplies budget to replace copper piping in a tunnel at Joel Barlow High School. This was the pipe that burst on May 14, which resulted in the May 15 flood and closed school that day.

The board also approved an amendment to its Capital Plan, to add $82,568 for the repair of sidewalks on the outside of the high school. The board approved this additional funding unanimously.

The amount budgeted is the result of a fast-tracked vendor-selection and bidding process called ezIQC, a service run by Greenville, S.C.-based Gordian Group. This will facilitate the completion of all repairs by the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

Insurance matters

Although the district is insured for the May 14-15 incident, the policy has a $10,000 deductible. Hence, Region 9 can expect to receive an insurance reimbursement of approximately $93,000. In addition, several water pumps were replaced, and the board was unsure whether these will be covered by the insurance policy.

In the upcoming weeks and months, the board’s facilities committee will investigate the possible causes of the water leak and recommend any preventive measures that can be taken.

The board members ended the meeting by thanking Lagas for his service both as a district employee and to Region 9 board.

“Tomorrow [June 30] is Mike’s last day,” said D’Agostino. “He helped us right our ship and guide us in the right direction.”