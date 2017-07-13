A couple of large leads came in handy for the Redding 12-and-under baseball team.

Hosting Bedford-Pound Ridge Wednesday, July 5, Redding would need that extra cushion. Ahead by seven runs, it held on to win 9-6.

Redding, a program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, took advantage of four straight walks in the bottom of the second to score its first run. Singles by Ian Houlihan, Ben Castonguay, Jackson Spurgeon and Christian Nilsen helped bring in six more.

The visitors came back with four in the top of the third helped by two walks, a single and a home run. Each side scored two runs in the remaining innings.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Redding had 12 hits and Bedford-Pound Ridge had six.

Kyle Asanovic earned the win for Redding on the mound. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowed four runs, three hits, and struck out three. Joey Cordani threw two and a third innings for the save.

Spurgeon, Houlihan, and Nilsen each had two hits for Redding.

Redding hosted Mout Kisco, another Westchester County, N.Y., team in a doubleheader three days later. Despite having to play catch-up, it rallied in time for a 7-6 win in the opener.

Back to back doubles by Ian Nilsen and Cordani, followed by Tom Kane’s double, gave Redding a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. It did not last long, however, as Mount Kisco replied with five runs in the next frame thanks to an RBI groundout, an error, a walk, a single and a home run.

Redding took the lead for good in the third courtesy of Asanovic’s three-run homer.

Christian Nilsen earned the win for Redding. He threw two and two-thirds innings, allowed five runs, four hits and struck out six.

Ian Nilsen and Kane each had two hits to lead Redding.

Playing as the visiting team, Redding was not as fortunate in the second game. After rallying late to tie it Redding was edged 6-5 in a seven-inning game.

Redding 12 took an early lead in the first inning when Will Iuzzolini homered with one out.

Mount Kisco scored three runs in the third inning on a walk, a homer and a single.

After Redding scored two runs on RBI singles by Nick Shuler and Asanovic in the top of the fifth to tie it, Mount Kisco answered with two of its own in its next turn on a two-run homer. Down to its last turn, Redding tied it again on an RBI groundout by Houlihan and when Mount Kisco failed to score in the bottom of the sixth the game went into extra innings. Without the benefit of a hit, Mount Kisco scored the winning run in the seventh, helped by three errors.

Ian Nilsen took the loss for Redding, pitching one inning, surrendering one run, one hit, striking out three, and walking none.

Shuler, Charlie Basta, Asanovic, Houlihan, and Iuzzolino each drove in one run to lead Redding.

Helped by two big innings in particular, Redding routed Bedford Hills, N.Y., 13-3 on Monday in a game that was stopped after four innings due to the 10-run rule.

Five runs batted in from Ian Nilsen helped lead Redding. Ian Nilsen drove in runs on a home run in the second and another in the fourth.

Redding grabbed the lead in the first inning when Castonguay drew a bases-loaded walk. It did the most damage in the second with seven runs with the help of a single by Iuzzolino, an error, a single by Christian Nilsen and a home run by Ian Nilsen.

A three-run homer got Bedford Hills on the board in the third but Redding ended things early in the bottom of the fourth with another five runs, helped by home runs from Iuzzolino, Asanovic and Ian Nilsen.

Ian Nilsen also earned the win for Redding, throwing four innings, giving up three runs, two hits and striking out five. He also helped out at the plate with two home runs and five RBI.