A busy week featured some close games by the Easton-Redding Falcons Gold 16-and-under baseball team.

The Falcons, a program of the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, played five games in six days. Each was decided by two runs or less.

The Bombers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the third before the Falcons Gold tacked on one in the fourth on an RBI single by David D’Augelli. It remained a 3-1 affair until the bottom of the sixth when Kyle Andreoli walked and then scored on a single by Sam Capetanakis.

After holding the Bombers in the top of the seventh, the Falcons Gold came through in their last turn. Jake Fones singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. An error and a bunt by Christian Holm-Hansen allowed him to score the tying run. Andy Tivadar’s double brought in the winning run.

Ben Ciardullo started the game on the mound for the Falcons Gold. He threw five innings, allowed three runs, seven hits, two strikeouts and one walk. Clark Gilmore earned the win, throwing one-third of an inning, allowing no runs, no hits and walking none.

David D’Augelli, Sam Capetanakis, and Andy Tivadar each drove in one run to lead the Falcons Gold.

On the road the next day, the Falcons Gold found themselves in another close situation. This time they came up short 4-3 in a loss to the Waterbury Overlook in eight innings.

Waterbury captured the lead in the first inning. With one out in the first inning Chase Amador drove in one run with a single.

The Falcons Gold tied it in the third when Andreoli walked and scored on an error. In the top of the fifth Jake McNamara walked and Fones singled. Both scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

The hosts got one run back in the bottom of the inning and then tied it in the bottom of the seventh on an error. Another error in the bottom of the eighth brought in the winning run.

Zack Lerner started the game for the Overlook. He threw two innings, allowing zero runs, one hit, and striking out four. Brian Parzyck earned the win, going three innings, giving up no runs, no hits, and striking out five.

D’Augelli started the game for the Falcons Gold. He went four innings, surrendered two runs, two hits, and struck out one. Gilmore took the loss, throwing three innings, giving up two runs, three hits and striking out two.

It was another close one on Saturday when the Falcons Gold took on the Falcons Black at the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton. The game featured five lead changes before the Falcons black held on for a 9-8 win.

Gilmore and Fones singled in the top of the first at the Falcons Gold led 3-0. In the bottom of the second the Falcons Black responded. Troy Andreoli singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Joe DeVellis later walked to force in a run and Jonas Hawk’s groundout tied it. Jake Petrino’s groundout the next inning put the Falcons Black on top 4-3.

The lead seesawed back and forth after the Falcons Gold scored three in the fourth before the Falcons Black added three in the fifth. The former then took the lead for good in the top of the sixth with three more, coming on five errors.

Eddie Fletcher earned the win over three innings, giving up four runs, two hits, and striking out three.

Hawk started the game for the Falcons Black, giving up six runs, six hits four strikeouts over four innings of work. DeVellis took the loss. He went one inning, surrendered three runs, no hits, struck out one and walked none.

Kyle Andreoli led the Falcons Gold with three hits.

Despite having seven hits, the Falcons Gold had little to show for it in a 2-0 loss to North Haven at home on Monday.

North Haven captured the lead in the first inning. Two hit batters, a walk and a sacrifice fly made it 1-0 before the hosts turned a double play courtesy of Fones, Capetanakis and Simon Castonguay. Despite having four singles in the bottom of the second, the Falcons Gold came up empty.

North Haven’s other run came in the top of the seventh on a single and a double.